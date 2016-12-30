Pulaski veterinarian going beyond in Middle East deployment

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

After two years of Army Reserve training, Dr. Matt Watson is preparing for his first deployment, moving his veterinary skills from Pulaski to an undisclosed location somewhere in the Middle East.

Dr. Jared Morgan, owner of Tipton Ridge Veterinary Medical Center, took on Watson as an associate in 2013. A year later, Watson joined the U.S. Army Reserves Veterinary Corps as a commissioned officer with the rank of captain.

He’s now set to be deployed in early 2017.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2016.

Comments

comments