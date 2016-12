Pulaski recognizes employees for years of service

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski recently recognized more than two dozen of its employees for providing five or more years of service to the town.

The recognitions took place during an annual holiday luncheon, held this year at Al’s on First.

Those recognized for five years of service received a framed certificate. Employees with 10, 15 and 20 years received plaques, and those with 25 years of service received glass/crystal awards.

