By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
Pulaski County’s unemployment numbers fell for the second month in a row during October, although the jobless rate in surrounding areas rose, with the exception of Giles County.
Both Pulaski and Giles counties dropped from 5.3 for September to 5.2 percent for October. Pulaski County’s September number dipped significantly from an August jobless rate of 10 percent, that was largely due to permanent and temporary layoffs at Volvo Trucks North America.
