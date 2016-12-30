Pulaski County’s jobless rate falls for 2nd month

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s unemployment numbers fell for the second month in a row during October, although the jobless rate in surrounding areas rose, with the exception of Giles County.

Both Pulaski and Giles counties dropped from 5.3 for September to 5.2 percent for October. Pulaski County’s September number dipped significantly from an August jobless rate of 10 percent, that was largely due to permanent and temporary layoffs at Volvo Trucks North America.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2016.

Comments

comments