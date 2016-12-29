Noah’s mom finally released from jail

Although she initially was supposed to leave jail a month ago, Ashley Jennifer White, the mother of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in a septic tank, apparently remained incarcerated until Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) website, in late November, listed 32-year-old White’s release date at Dec. 2. However, White continued to be listed among inmates at New River Valley Regional Jail after that date.

Each week, the VDOC release date was altered to reflect a new release date until this week, when the date was changed to Wednesday. As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, White was no longer listed in jail records.

