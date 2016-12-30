New Year’s Eve Gala scheduled

By BROOKE J. WOOD

For the third year running, the New River Valley Fairgrounds will host a New Year’s Eve bash.

Revelers will ring in 2017 Saturday night with dinner, music and a champagne toast at midnight. All monies earned from the event will help support the New River Valley Fair, scheduled for July 24-29.

“Each year, the New Year’s Eve Gala has grown due to advertisement and by word-of-mouth. Everyone really seems to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, good food and drink, and good entertainment,” says Susan Pattison, with the NRV Fairgrounds.

