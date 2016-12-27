Murder charged in one of 3 fatal crashes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

COEBURN — A Coeburn woman’s decision to drive in the wrong direction on Route 58 Friday resulted in a fatal crash and a charge of murder, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was one of three fatal crashes in Southwest Virginia Thursday and Friday.

According to a prepared statement from State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, Samantha R. Dennis, 36, was eastbound on Route 58 in Coeburn in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when she came upon a DUI checkpoint conducted by Coeburn Police Department and Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

