Motorists arrested on drug charges in Carroll

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — The decision to travel through Carroll County at a high rate of speed Tuesday landed a couple of motorists in jail on drug and other charges.

Carroll Sheriff J.B. Gardner said one of the department’s lieutenants was working speed enforcement on Interstate 77 when a Jeep passed by around 3:15 p.m., traveling in excess of 90 mph.

When the officer caught up with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, Gardner said, the Jeep continued to increase its speed to more than 100 mph and was weaving in and out of traffic. Eventually, heavy traffic forced the Jeep to slow, and it pulled over.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2016.

Comments

comments