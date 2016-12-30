Mildred Orita “Rita” Newman

Mildred Orita “Rita” Newman, age 88, of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at Pulaski Health Care Center.

Born Nov. 8, 1928 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late William Leb Covey and Nora Lee Songer Covey. Her husband, Claude Ellis Newman; daughter, Kathy Hope Newman; sisters, Joyce Ann Covey Chinault and Ruby Aileen Covey Hurst, and brothers, Marion Eugene Covey, George Walter Covey, Wibur Lee “Bill” Covey and William Leb Covey Jr. also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold Douglas and Damie Covey of Greensboro, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski with the Rev. Earnest Chinault officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2016.

