Massage therapist facing more charges

RADFORD — Nearly four dozen new sex charges were filed this week against a Radford massage therapist, bringing the total number of charges he faces to 59.

According to a Radford City Police Department prepared statement, 45 new charges of sexual battery and two charges of animate object sexual penetration have been filed against David Lundy Flanagan Jr., 39, of Dublin. He continues to be held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail, where he was taken after being arrested on 12 counts of sexual battery Dec. 20.

Flanagan is owner of The Finest Hour Massage on East Main Street in Radford.

