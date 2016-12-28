Man charged in Robinson Tract meth lab

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 39-year-old Robinson Tract man was arrested Monday in connection with a methamphetamine lab found in the crawlspace of a home earlier this month.

New River Valley Regional Jail and Pulaski County General District Court records show Christopher Duane Farris is being held without bond on charges of possession and manufacture of methamphetamine. He also is charged with two counts of probation violation dating back to August.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 28, 2016.

Comments

comments