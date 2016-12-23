Local educator to be celebrated on 90th birthday

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Irene Holt Morrison, an African American educator who taught in Pulaski County schools before and after segregation, is the guest of honor at tonight’s 90th birthday celebration.

The event, slated to begin at 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Dublin United Methodist Church, is open to the public and former students of the teacher who taught in Pulaski County’s schools for 42 years, until her retirement in 1991.

“I know a lot of her former students are in the county, and I know she would like to see them,” says her daughter, Kathleen Morrison.

