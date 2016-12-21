Jeanne Lackey Trivett

Jeanne Lackey Trivett, 65, a longtime resident of Narrows, Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born June 20, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio, she spent the majority of her youth in Martinsville, Va. After receiving her MBA from Virginia Tech, she sought to educate and mentor young people by teaching English and other subjects at Pulaski County High School her entire career before retiring. She had a special way of relating to students, and was a much beloved teacher.

Jeanne was a loving, caring and compassionate person, especially if you had a tail that wagged, a voice that purred or were a turtle trying to cross the street. Strays often found a good, loving home at the “Dogpatch Farm,” as she and her husband Jimmy T. named their property on Wolf Creek in Narrows. Jeanne was also a very creative person, and fashioned beautiful cut glass works she would share with friends and family. They are truly cherished heirlooms. In retirement, her grandchildren provided lots of joy and opportunity to smile as well. She also enjoyed the community and worship at Round Bottom United Methodist Church.

Jeanne has left a hole in many hearts, and left us way too soon. But we take comfort that she is peaceful now in God’s care. She is survived by her husband, James Trivett; his daughter’s family, Christen and Ben Poe and the apples of her eye, her grandsons Benjamin and Braden Poe, also of Narrows; her favorite brother, Bob Lackey Jr., and his family in Memphis, Tenn.; and her baby sister, Elizabeth Lackey Johnson and husband in League City, Texas.

She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Bob (Robert) Lackey and Norma Lindley Brown.

A memorial for Jeanne will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or ALIVE Animal Services Group.

