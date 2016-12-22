It’s ‘lights out’ for Floyd Ave. Christmas display

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’ll be a little dimmer on Floyd Avenue in Pulaski in Christmases to come.

Lonnie Kemp of 244 Floyd Ave. has lit up the street with an abundant display of Christmas decorations and lights for 20 years, but he says the time has come to pass his tradition on to someone else.

“I hate to see it go, but I just can’t do it anymore. It’s a job,” he says of his decision to make this year the last for his Christmas display. At almost 71 years old, he has been through six knee replacement surgeries and recovery from a broken neck in 2015.

