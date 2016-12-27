Guardrail may be solution to avoid wrecks

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A guardrail may be the best solution to a problem at the intersection of Route 100 and Alexander Farm Road in Dublin where two commercial trucks overturned on two separate occasions earlier this year.

“No matter what you do, people are still going to keep swinging too far right, but at least they’ll hit a guardrail and not flip,” Supervisor Joe Guthrie said during last week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Over the summer, two tractor-trailer trucks leaving a truck stop near Fatz restaurant toppled over due to a steep dropoff on the right shoulder of the road. In one case, only the trailer overturned, but in the second case, both the tractor and trailer overturned.

December 27, 2016.

