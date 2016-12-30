George Franklin Edwards II

RADFORD, Va. — George Franklin Edwards II of Radford, Va. passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Dec. 27, 2016 in Roanoke, Va. at the age of 54.

George is survived by the love of his life, Donna Jane (Huff); his mother, Faye (Atkins) Edwards of Mt. Airy, N.C.; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Huff of Dugspur, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Samuel Ethan (Jenna) of Holyoke, Ma.; sons, Timothy Jacob and George Franklin III, both of Radford, Va; brothers and sisters, Karen (John) Kubecka of McLeansville, N.C., Basil (Beverly) of Radford, Va., Jimmy (Deborah) of Pinnacle, N.C., Lorrie (Jeff) Horton of Jonesville, N.C., and Danny (Melissa) of Siloam, N.C. and brothers-in-law, Danny (Priscilla) Huff of Dugspur, Va. and David Huff of Dugspur, Va., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Franklin Edwards I of Hillsville, Va.; brother-in-law, Timothy Brian Huff, and nephew, Brandon Dale Edwards.

George was born April 28, 1962 in Fort Bragg, N.C. to George and Faye Edwards. He graduated from Carroll County High School in 1980 and attended New River Community College. He married Donna, his high school sweetheart, in 1981. After college, George and Donna moved to Radford and he began working for Kollmorgen as a facility engineer. Over the course of 35 years, the couple welcomed three sons into their home and George set about teaching them the values of hard work and the importance of caring for others. His children remember him as a kind, loving, and heroic father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

George was accomplished at many trades and often offered a helping hand to his family and friends. He was a generous and witty individual who loved life and who was passionate about his family, especially his wife, Donna.

A funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville, Va., with burial to follow at Martin Semones Cemetery in Gladesboro, Va. The family will receive visitors 1-3 p.m. on the day of the funeral service. The Rev. Joshua Edwards, nephew of George, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society. The family would also like to thank the caring staff at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in the MICU for their dedication and care.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

