Frank Weddle, 84, of Draper, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at the home of his stepdaughter, Judy Thompson, in Draper.

Born May 19, 1932, in Radford, Va., he was the son of the late Cephas Garfield Weddle and Martha Jarells Weddle. He was retired from RAAP with more than 36 years of service.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Lynn (Robert) Lakey of Pulaski, Va., Judy Carol Thompson of Draper, Deborah Lynn (Jimmy) Gilmer of Dublin, Va., and Cheryl (Rick) Perez and Eva Brumfield of Astoria, N.C.; sons Kenny Stacy and Dale Weddle of Astoria, N.C.; grandchildren Nicholas, Cameron and Adrianna Lakey, Ethan Weddle and many more; and special friends Tabatha Porter and Brenda Holmes.

Many thanks to the Carillon Hospice team for its special care.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment will follow in the Moore Cemetery, Delton, Va. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bower Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

