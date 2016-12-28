Fairlawn, Snowville denied new ZIP codes

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A request to provide Fairlawn and Snowville with ZIP codes different from Radford’s has been denied. But Pulaski County plans to appeal.

County Administrator Peter Huber told supervisors during their monthly meeting last week he thinks the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) denied the application because it assumed it was requested merely as a matter convenience.

A Nov. 23 letter from Wendy English, a USPS district manager, stated, ”We recognize that community identity is important to our customers. However, the district abides by previous decisions not to create a new ZIP code. ZIP codes are used to direct the mail and not for the purpose of identifying a community or locality.”

