Fainting goats are not only entertaining, but their bloodlines are highly prized

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Sarah Smiley shakes a scoop of grain, and a small herd of goats comes running out of their shed for a snack.

They’re all making good time reaching the trough, except one. Eight-year-old Something Special, one of the oldest Myotonic goats she owns, stops occasionally, his back legs intermittently becoming stiff.

“Come on, Special, you can do it,” Smiley and her mother, Salina Smiley, say coaxingly.

To the average person, Something Special might appear to be sick or hurt. But that’s not the case. His stiffening legs are indicative of his breed, also commonly known as Tennessee Fainting Goats.

December 29, 2016.

