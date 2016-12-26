Course helps teachers add “Crooked Road” to lessons

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHEVILLE — A course being offered at Wytheville Community College starting in January will enable K-12 teachers to incorporate Southwest Virginia music and traditions into their lesson plans via The Crooked Road.

“Teaching on the Crooked Road” will be held 1 to 9 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month from January through May. The $225 course fee includes a field trip to two country music museums in Bristol and to Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, as well as attendance to WCC’s Old Time and Bluegrass Jamboree.

In-class and online instruction is included in the course. Course instructor is David Winship, curator and education director for Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music (BCM).

“Teaching on The Crooked Road presents a forum to encourage teachers to highlight the rich traditions of Southwest Virginia in the classroom,” said Jonathan Romeo, program manager for The Crooked Road, a music heritage trail.

He added, “This is an opportunity for teachers to develop a better understanding of the region’s history and how it can become a valuable learning tool.”

Since music instruction is not a core element of the course, the ability to play an instrument is not necessary.

Contact WCC Workforce Development Director Perry Hughes at phughes@wcc.vccs.edu or 276-223-4757.

