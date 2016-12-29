County, town to add new full-time position

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The county has voted to add a full-time warrants clerk to lighten the workload for dispatchers at the 9-1-1 Joint Communications Center.

Andy McCready, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, said last week that he only recently appreciated how “specific and difficult” it was to prepare warrants and protective orders.

“If you have a restraining order for, let’s just say, a male, and he has to be restrained from his wife and four kids, then that is a total of five restraining orders that have to be written up – one for the wife and one for each one of the children. That takes quite a while, about 30 minutes for each one,” he observed.

Written by: Editor on December 29, 2016.

