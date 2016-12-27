Cougar wrestlers earn respect at Conference meet

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

HILLSVILLE – The Pulaski County High School wrestling team got their first big Conference 24 test of the season last week when they competed in a Conference round robin at Carroll County High School.

The event started with the Cougars facing off with home standing Carroll County. Cade Compton dropped his opening match by pin fall to B. Vaught. Dylan Armes won his first match by forfeit. Nick Donaldson pinned E. Smith for his first win. Wayne Donaldson won by a technical fall, 20-4) over J. Shumate. Joseph Ainsworth, Jackson Chaffin and Bradley Reed all won by forfeit. Hagan Smith won by pin

fall over R. Sitterly. The Cougars outscored the Cavs 41-36 in this matchup.

Next up for the Cougars were the Bassett Bengals. The Bengals brought a large number of competitors, which in the end cost the Cougars the match. Due to a large number of forfeits, the Cougars

were outscored 50-21. Compton won his match with a pin of K. Culligan. Armes was pinned by L. Lewis. Nick Donaldson pinned D. Chavez and Wayne Donaldson won by a 9-7 decision over D. Gusler.

Ainsworth lost by a 16-1 technical fall to D. Winbush. Chaffin lost a

6-2 decision to E. Chavez and Reed was pinned by L. Earles. Hagan

Smith won his match by pin fall over T. Hooker.

The Cougars matched up with William Fleming in their next match. Compton was the first Cougar up, falling by pin to H. Huddleston. Armes lost by technical fall to C. Wilson. Nick Donaldson won by forfeit. Wayne Donaldson pinned D. Crawford. Ainsworth lost to T. Payne by pin fall. Chaffin pinned S. Johnson. Reed lost to A. Hill by pin fall and Smith won by forfeit. The final score of the match was 59-24 in favor of the Colonels.

Next up for the Cougars were the Salem Spartans. Salem started with three wins by forfeit before Compton pinned L. McDaniel. Nick Donaldson pinned A. Hogan and Wayne Donaldson pinned I. Saunders. Ainsworth pinned T. Weigel and Chaffin pinned D. Patterson. Reed fell to T. Hale by pin fall. Smith pinned D. Bebout in

the final match to give the Cougars the 42-36 win.

The final match of the night found the Cougars facing William Byrd. Compton won the first match by forfeit, but then Armes fell to T. Otey by a 6-4 decision. Nick Donaldson defeated H. Kemper in a 7-5 decision and Wayne Donaldson pinned M. Powell. Ainsworth was pinned by Z. Burnette, Chaffin was pinned by A. Catron and Reed was

pinned by Z. Figart. Smith won the final match of the night by forfeit.

“I thought all of our guys wrestled well today,” Cougar head coach Dan Butler said. “We are in a major rebuilding year. Both Donaldsons avenged losses from the finals of the Cave Spring tournament last weekend, Wayne over Gusler of Bassett and Nick over Kemper of William Byrd. Wayne, Nick and Hagan each went 5-0 on the day against good competition.”

The Cougars will be back in action this week when they travel to Abingdon High School Thursday and Friday.

