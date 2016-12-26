Coltrane’s role during WWII was ensuring a Filipino island paradise

Eugene Coltrane knew his mission when he stepped onto the Filipino island of Samar, shortly after World War II officially ended.

The Navy Seabee was tasked with cleanup and restoration.

“I saw what had been,” he says of an island torn up a year earlier – on Oct. 25, 1944 – by an offshore battle between American and Japanese forces that is still considered one of the largest Naval battles in history.

During basic training in Bainbridge, Md., Coltrane was being prepared for an invasion of Japan. But after the first atomic bombs were dropped – on Hiroshima and Nagasaki – he knew he wouldn’t have to participate in what would have undoubtedly resulted in a high number of casualties.

He later joked with his grandchildren, and then his great-grandchildren, that the Japanese surrendered because they knew he was on his way. He says some of them actually shared that information at their schools, much to their teachers’ chagrin.

Coltrane was born on Valley Road in Pulaski to Claude and Clyde Livesay Coltrane. For three years, they lived in Wytheville where he attended a one-room school that served seven different grade levels.

Later, after the family returned to Pulaski, he attended Pulaski High School, playing guard on the football team during its District 6 matchups against teams from such locales as Radford, Wytheville and Pearisburg.

His dad, whom he calls a “trader” in horses, cows, pigs and other livestock, also worked full-time at the acid plant during the Great Depression.

“We were among the lucky ones,” Coltrane explains. “We never went without.”

By the age of 14, Coltrane was making special deliveries for the post office. He also delivered The Southwest Times and The Roanoke Times.

He graduated in June 1945, and enlisted shortly thereafter to make sure he got into the Navy.

During basic training, he was volunteered for the construction unit, otherwise known as the Navy Seabees.

“They came in one day and said they wanted nine volunteers and they called my name,” an amused Coltrane explains.

He was assigned to the 93rd Construction Battalion. (CB = Seabee.)

After basic, and a brief stay at Davis Field, R.I., the battalion went to California. But before they could be shipped to Japan, World War II officially ended.

