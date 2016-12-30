Christmas trees accepted at state park

Another Christmas season has come and gone. What will you do with that lifeless Christmas tree?

Donate it to Claytor Lake State Park, and provide Christmas for the fishes.

Trees will be used to enhance fish habitat in the lake and bring joy to all.

Trees will be received until Jan. 17 near the boat ramp of the marina parking lot of the park. All trees must be free of lights, tinsel and other ornaments. Only real trees can be donated.

Those making a tree donation will receive free park admission on the day of donation.

Trees will be put in the lake on Jan. 18, weather permitting, with a rain date of Jan. 25.

Call 540-643-2500.

