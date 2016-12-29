By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Twice as many people were killed on Virginia highways during this Christmas holiday when compared to the same period last year.
According to Virginia State Police, this Christmas season proved to be a deadly one in Virginia. Ten people lost their lives in traffic-related incidents across the commonwealth, compared to five last year. This year’s fatalities were the highest for a four-day holiday since 2013, when 13 died.
