‘Christmas Dreams’ exhibit on display at FAC

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Judi Shaver started an art class for students with intellectual disabilities two years ago in her downtown Pulaski studio, and earlier this month, creations from two of those artists went on display at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

The “Christmas Dreams” exhibit, which will be open at the FAC until Jan. 15, includes three Santas created in Shaver’s studio. Students Debbie Fagg and Shelia Stanton created two of them. Wendy Anderson, a host home provider for Fagg, created a third one.

“While bringing Debbie to these art classes, I’ve gotten to where I love to participate, too,” an enthusiastic Anderson says to explain how her Santa also ended up on display in the FAC’s front window.

Anderson says the classes are extremely important to Fagg. “She loves art. It helps her to express herself. She gets so excited to come here. She’s like, ‘Are we going to see Judi today?’”

