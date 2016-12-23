Can’t stand the people

by Pat Farrell

“I love to go to church, but I can’t stand the people.” Sound familiar? If it doesn’t, I’d like to know just where you’ve been. This is a phrase that I have heard more than once in my life, and I have to admit, I’ve been “one of those people.”

Huddled in my own little group, I never really looked around to see if someone was excluded (I was too busy getting myself included). Some churches have the same people doing all of the organizing and cooking on Wednesday evenings, cleaning the parlors, weeding the gardens and organizing the children’s events.

“We always invite anyone and everyone to help.” Really? I don’t remember ever picking up the phone, going by for a visit or sitting face-to-face with someone new to me in the church. How about you? Do you know the gifts and passions of the different people Christ has wooed and beckoned to come to church? Do you really know those sent to be part of a body of worship, kindness and service? I didn’t think so. I know I didn’t.

I am proud to say that my own little church is reaching out across the aisles to get to know one another. In small groups, we are meeting to sit face-to-face and listen to each other’s personal stories. We are growing in the meaning of true fellowship in the body of Christ.

Anybody who joins any kind of organization has an inherent need to be needed and feel wanted. They are needed and wanted by Christ, who needs to express that love through YOU. Look around. Sit by someone you don’t know. Get off that pew you’ve worn smooth and try another one. Personally extend His kindness and His invitation to be a part of the greatest love affair anyone has ever known.

I’ll see you on Sunday. Really see you.

“Just as each of us has one body with many member, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we who are many form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.” Romans 12:4

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on December 23, 2016.

