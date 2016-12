Candlelight vigil slated to help those struggling during the holidays

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Almost a century ago, James M. Barrie said, “God gave us memory so we might have roses in December.”

As much as remembrances of loved ones may bring comfort on dark days, in reality the absence of a loved one can also be agonizing during the holiday months of November and December.

Last year was Delores Caldwell’s first Thanksgiving and Christmas without her mom.

