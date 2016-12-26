Brooks provides the soundtrack for Christmas and Virginia

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The mystique of growing up in Ohio winters, spending Christmas holidays sledding down white-blanketed hills and skating on frozen ponds never left Leslie Brooks.

In fact, she channeled those memories to produce her first Christmas CD, out of which came two videos. The second one, “Oh How I Miss You This Christmas,” was released two weeks ago. Now, she plans to work with a Pulaski County record company to produce her next CD.

The 2015 CD’s title song, “I Remember December,” evokes a small northern town where snow can be fairly constant in the late fall and winter months. But it’s also any small town after the magic of a snowfall lingers for days or weeks on the ground. The song’s opening verse – “It’s wintertime in my hometown, in my head and heart again” – could just as easily be someone’s memory of growing up in Pulaski, Radford or Christiansburg during a snowy holiday season.

The subsequent video for the title song features photographs from Brooks’ hometown of Findlay, Ohio, and her family life years later in South Bend, Ind. It also includes photos from Pekin, Ill., the hometown of Lanae Hall, her co-writer on the Christmas CD.

