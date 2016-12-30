Breath of life

By Pat Farrell

“Love [people] even in [their] sin, for that is the semblance of Divine Love and is the highest love on earth. Love all God’s creation, the whole and every grain of sand in it. Love every leaf, every ray of God’s light. Love the animals, love the plants, love everything. If you love everything, you will perceive the divine mystery in things. Once you have perceived it, you will begin to comprehend it better every day. And you will come at last to love the whole world with an all-embracing love.

— Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Did you ever really think what “life” is? Have you really contemplated the dead and the living? I know when my dad passed away, I stood at the casket and thought, “He’s not here. There is a body here, but my dad is not in there. His ‘life’ is gone. His spirit – his essence is not here.”

I have studied two trees in my yard. One is dead, and one is alive. Look at the real difference. Now, it’s winter time, so neither have leaves, but there is a distinct difference in them. One is dead, and the other alive. Come on – go deep with me.

This “life” is the very breath of God. This spiritual “thing” we struggle with and call “life” is present all around us.

When something or someone has passed – died – there is no energy. You know that even when you cannot “see the energy field” … or can you?

Open yourselves up to a whole new world around you. Look at the breath and depth of God in everything He has created.

It is my prayer that you go to this level of spirituality and begin to truly appreciate winter with its storms as well as spring with its flowers.

The Lord your God is present all around you – in everyone and everything.

Praise be to The Lord.

“The earth is the Lord’s and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it…” Psalm 24:1

Written by: Editor on December 30, 2016.

