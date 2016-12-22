Bobby R. Crosier

Bobby R. Crosier, 84, of, Dublin, Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at his home.

He was born Aug. 22, 1932, at Sweet Springs, W.Va., the son of the late Roy and Bessie Humphreys Crosier. Bobby had worked at Radford Arsenal, Lynchburg Foundry and Central Lumber. He enjoyed working with small engines, and was the go-to man of Dublin for lawnmower repair. He enjoyed coin collecting, yard sales, helping family any way he could and taking care of his granddogs.

He was preceded in death by sisters Betty Sue Wills and Doris Ann McMillian.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Wickline Crosier; sons Tony Crosier of the home, and Mike Crosier and wife Julia of Dublin; daughters Debbie Harless and husband Ron of Dublin, and Sherry Ferguson and husband Brian of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren Derek and wife Kari, Jonathan, Zachary, Jenny and Tyler; great-grandchild Legacy; twin brother Billy Crosier and wife Naomi of Winston Salem, N.C.; brothers Leon Crosier of Ballard, W.Va., and Donald Crosier of Dublin; sisters Nora Lee Wickline and husband James of Lindside, W.Va., and Frankie Jane Rice and husband Don of Peterstown, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Bradley Cemetery, Lindside, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com.

Arrangements are by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, W.Va.

