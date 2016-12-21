Bobby Eugene Burton Jr.

Bobby Eugene Burton Jr., 41, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Born May 16, 1975, in Radford, Va., he was the son of Bobby Eugene Burton Sr. and the late Drema Crowder Burton.

He is survived by his father, Bobby Eugene Burton Sr. and fiancé Carolyn Price of Pulaski; children Jonathan Burton, Rebecca Burton and Brittany Burton; sister Angela Burton of Pulaski; aunts Patty and Doug Umberger, and Judy Dalton and fiancé Ellis Farmer; several nieces, cousins and uncles; and best friends Randy Fowlkes, David Simpkins and Larry Welch.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Charlie Barbettini officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday.

