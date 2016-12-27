At Fancy Gap, fog plus traffic still equals wrecks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia Department of Transportation just unveiled a new traffic safety system to address the issue of multi-vehicle crashes on Fancy Gap Mountain during fog. But that didn’t put a stop to wrecks Monday.

According to Virginia State Police, chain-reaction multi-vehicle crashes started on Interstate 77 in Carroll County around 11:30 a.m. By 1 p.m., four “clusters” of crashes involving between three to seven vehicles had occurred in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Only one minor injury was reported.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2016.

Comments

comments