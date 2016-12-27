By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Virginia Department of Transportation just unveiled a new traffic safety system to address the issue of multi-vehicle crashes on Fancy Gap Mountain during fog. But that didn’t put a stop to wrecks Monday.
According to Virginia State Police, chain-reaction multi-vehicle crashes started on Interstate 77 in Carroll County around 11:30 a.m. By 1 p.m., four “clusters” of crashes involving between three to seven vehicles had occurred in the northbound and southbound lanes.
Only one minor injury was reported.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login