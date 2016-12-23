After 63 years, Bryant is retiring as a barber

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

John Bryant will put away his scissors for the last time today. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be seen at times playing a game of checkers at Donley’s Barber Shop in Dublin, especially during the winter months.

After 63 years of keeping the male population trimmed — and sometimes shaved — the one-time owner of OK Barber Shop in Pulaski officially retires today.

Back in 1953, when Bryant got into the business, a haircut cost 65¢ and a shave was about half as much. Today, it’s $10 for a haircut, and the electric razor pretty much eliminated the shaving business years ago.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on December 23, 2016.

Comments

comments