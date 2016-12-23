melinda@southwesttimes.com
John Bryant will put away his scissors for the last time today. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be seen at times playing a game of checkers at Donley’s Barber Shop in Dublin, especially during the winter months.
After 63 years of keeping the male population trimmed — and sometimes shaved — the one-time owner of OK Barber Shop in Pulaski officially retires today.
Back in 1953, when Bryant got into the business, a haircut cost 65¢ and a shave was about half as much. Today, it’s $10 for a haircut, and the electric razor pretty much eliminated the shaving business years ago.
