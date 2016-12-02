By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Two men are facing malicious wounding charges after they allegedly beat a Pulaski man Wednesday night, leaving him unconscious.
According to Pulaski Police Department, a call was received around 11:50 p.m. regarding a malicious wounding in the area of Sixth Street NW in Pulaski. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man with serious injuries.
The man was transported to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for non-life threatening injuries.
