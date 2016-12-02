2 charged with beating Pulaski man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two men are facing malicious wounding charges after they allegedly beat a Pulaski man Wednesday night, leaving him unconscious.

According to Pulaski Police Department, a call was received around 11:50 p.m. regarding a malicious wounding in the area of Sixth Street NW in Pulaski. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man with serious injuries.

The man was transported to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for non-life threatening injuries.

